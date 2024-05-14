Advisor OS LLC Reduces Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,528,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,516,000 after buying an additional 59,244 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. 11,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,364. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

