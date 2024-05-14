Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.13% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 87.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 374,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 174,651 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 46.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. 20,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,623. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

