Advisor OS LLC Sells 189 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 807.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 491.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after acquiring an additional 183,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.79. 56,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $142.27 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.22.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

About Ferguson



Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

