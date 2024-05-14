Advisor OS LLC Sells 278 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,177,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,298,000 after buying an additional 207,019 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 878,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,396,000 after buying an additional 62,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

