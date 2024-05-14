Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Update

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,400 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 400,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. 29,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.
About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
