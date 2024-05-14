AEW UK REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AEW UK REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

AEWU traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 86.50 ($1.09). 209,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.39. AEW UK REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £137.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,075.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

