African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Short Interest Update

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 483,400 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 554,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

African Agriculture Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of African Agriculture stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40. African Agriculture has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of African Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of African Agriculture in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of African Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth $4,048,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

