AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Dividend of $0.29

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,240. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

