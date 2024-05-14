AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AGNCM stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. 10,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,695. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.