AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 2,702,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,622,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 146,406 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $3,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.