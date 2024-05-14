AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 106,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance
AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems
