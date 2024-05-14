Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Receives $53.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $530,496.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152 in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Air Lease by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

