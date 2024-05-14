Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading Down 3.4%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.34. 185,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 607,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,052 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 550,229 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,831,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 432,595 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 696,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 403,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

