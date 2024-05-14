Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the April 15th total of 510,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Airship AI Stock Performance

AISP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,852. Airship AI has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 1.89% of Airship AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

