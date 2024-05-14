Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.14 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

