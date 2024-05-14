Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.14 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.