Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.49 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

