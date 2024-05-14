Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Short Interest Update

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 15th total of 79,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AKLI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,569. Akili has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.70.
Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. Akili had a negative return on equity of 76.34% and a negative net margin of 3,545.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akili will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.
