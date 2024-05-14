Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Short Interest Update

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 15th total of 79,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akili Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AKLI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,569. Akili has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. Akili had a negative return on equity of 76.34% and a negative net margin of 3,545.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akili will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akili stock. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akili, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AKLI Free Report ) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned 0.45% of Akili worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

