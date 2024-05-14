Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

AKYA traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $142.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 110.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,383.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

