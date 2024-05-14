Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ALX opened at $220.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $237.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 86.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

