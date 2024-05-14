Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASTLW remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,085. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.
About Algoma Steel Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.