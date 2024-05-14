Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTLW remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,085. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

