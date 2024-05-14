Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 5.7 %

BABA stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $214.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

