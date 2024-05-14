Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $84.60

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.60, but opened at $79.65. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $79.70, with a volume of 10,688,683 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

