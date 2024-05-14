Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 6.9%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.72 and last traded at $78.79. Approximately 24,037,458 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 17,846,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

