Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.09. 1,359,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.38. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

