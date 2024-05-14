Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,990,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,737,799. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

