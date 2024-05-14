Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,181,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 85.6% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 29,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 49,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,760. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.