Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $483,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

