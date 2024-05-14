Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 323.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,427 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 491,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,010. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

