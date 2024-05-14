Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $4.04 Million in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 174,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up 0.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.24. 867,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,528. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

