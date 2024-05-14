Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $567,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM remained flat at $79.78 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 246,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

