Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after buying an additional 243,084 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.23. 1,479,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

