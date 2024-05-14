Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PPH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.79. 77,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,813. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $91.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

