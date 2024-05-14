Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Posted by on May 14th, 2024

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPHFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.79. 77,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,813. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $91.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.