Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $270,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV remained flat at $82.91 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,277 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

