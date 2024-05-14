Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 2,340 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $103.55. 598,835 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

