Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 285 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.86. 1,205,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.55 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.