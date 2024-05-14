Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Star Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 102.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 884,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 448,433 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 452,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 80,201 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 391,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 85,673 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALSA remained flat at $11.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634. Alpha Star Acquisition has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

