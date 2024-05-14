Alpha Teknova’s (TKNO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

TKNO traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 1,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 100.26%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 525,351 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

