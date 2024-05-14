Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 1.7%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $165.76 and last traded at $167.36. Approximately 6,188,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 22,297,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.69 and its 200 day moving average is $144.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,829 shares of company stock valued at $36,971,456. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 383,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,447,000 after acquiring an additional 64,619 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 53,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 33,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

