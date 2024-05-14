Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Ravi Kunju Sells 1,095 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kunju sold 1,095 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $93,425.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,256.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ravi Kunju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Ravi Kunju sold 134 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $11,432.88.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Ravi Kunju sold 121 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $10,121.65.

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 949.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,920 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,309.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,351 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 92,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $512,100,000 after acquiring an additional 182,840 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the software’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

