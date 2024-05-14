Alternative Income REIT (AIRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.43 on May 31st

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIRE stock opened at GBX 69.48 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.93 million, a PE ratio of 2,310.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.78. Alternative Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 54.60 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.94).

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

