Alternative Income REIT (AIRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.43 on May 31st

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AIRE stock opened at GBX 69.48 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.93 million, a PE ratio of 2,310.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.78. Alternative Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 54.60 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.94).
Alternative Income REIT Company Profile
