Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.98.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

