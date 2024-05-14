Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. 9,305,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,726,092. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

