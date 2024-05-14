Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.39. 184,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,103,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPS shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Maxim Group began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Altus Power Trading Down 9.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.64 million, a PE ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,673 shares of company stock valued at $307,748. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Altus Power by 805.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

