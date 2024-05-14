American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Jennifer Skyler Sells 14,802 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.56. 2,768,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $243.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Express by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

