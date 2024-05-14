American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

American Express Trading Down 1.5 %

American Express stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $243.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

