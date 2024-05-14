American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,535. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $10.35.
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $53.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
