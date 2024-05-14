American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the April 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Rebel stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,501 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.27% of American Rebel worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AREB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 160,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

