Amicus Therapeutics’ (FOLD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOLD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. 2,762,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $436,589.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $732,930 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 161,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,290.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 270,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 250,734 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,989,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 152,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Articles

