Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,338.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,605.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $732,930. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

See Also

